    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Cooper Visits Riyadh [Image 1 of 6]

    VADM Cooper Visits Riyadh

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220306-N-OC333-1071 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (March 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Vice Adm. Fahad Al-Ghofaily, commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), at RSNF headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6. Cooper met with several military leaders in Riyadh and discussed strengthening regional maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 03:09
    Photo ID: 7080964
    VIRIN: 220306-N-OC333-1071
    Resolution: 4588x3053
    Size: 951.92 KB
    Location: RIYADH, SA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Cooper Visits Riyadh [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Riyadh

