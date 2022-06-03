VADM Cooper Visits Riyadh

220306-N-OC333-1161 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (March 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, shakes hands with Lt. Gen Abdullah Bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Chief of Staff of Sultan of Oman's Armed Forces, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6. Cooper met with several military leaders in Riyadh and discussed strengthening regional maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

