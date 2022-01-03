Ribbon Cutting Opens KCS

From left to right: Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Commander, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, Consul General Richard Mei, Jr., Consulate General Osaka Kobe, Hon. Yasushi Nakayama, Mayor of Kyotango City, and Maj. Robert W. Elliot, 14th Missile Defense Battery Commander, cut a ribbon marking the end to construction at the Kyogamisaki Communications Site located in Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, and officially opening the Life Support Area (living quarters) of the installation during a March 1, 2022, ceremony.

