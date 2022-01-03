Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ribbon Cutting Opens KCS [Image 3 of 3]

    Ribbon Cutting Opens KCS

    KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    From left to right: Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Commander, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, Consul General Richard Mei, Jr., Consulate General Osaka Kobe, Hon. Yasushi Nakayama, Mayor of Kyotango City, and Maj. Robert W. Elliot, 14th Missile Defense Battery Commander, cut a ribbon marking the end to construction at the Kyogamisaki Communications Site located in Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, and officially opening the Life Support Area (living quarters) of the installation during a March 1, 2022, ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7080962
    VIRIN: 220301-A-AD803-617
    Resolution: 3581x2535
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Opens KCS [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surveying the site
    Kyogamisaki Communications Site
    Ribbon Cutting Opens KCS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kyogamisaki Communications Site: Knife Edge of Freedom

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USACE
    THAAD
    KCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT