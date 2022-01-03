Surveying the site

Tommy Rose, Honshu Area Engineer, KCS Project Administrative Contracting Officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District, and Maj. Bobby Johnson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District Deputy Commander, look over the Kyogamisaki Communications Site, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, shortly before the official ceremony opening the Life Support Area (living quarters) of the installation. The green buildings are a rarity for the U.S. Army, who usually paints their buildings brown. The green color matches the color of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force buildings nearby and shows solidarity between the two countries.

