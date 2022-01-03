Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surveying the site [Image 1 of 3]

    Surveying the site

    KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Tommy Rose, Honshu Area Engineer, KCS Project Administrative Contracting Officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District, and Maj. Bobby Johnson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District Deputy Commander, look over the Kyogamisaki Communications Site, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, shortly before the official ceremony opening the Life Support Area (living quarters) of the installation. The green buildings are a rarity for the U.S. Army, who usually paints their buildings brown. The green color matches the color of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force buildings nearby and shows solidarity between the two countries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7080960
    VIRIN: 220301-A-AD803-415
    Resolution: 3714x2478
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surveying the site [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surveying the site
    Kyogamisaki Communications Site
    Ribbon Cutting Opens KCS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kyogamisaki Communications Site: Knife Edge of Freedom

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USACE
    THAAD
    KCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT