The Kyogamisaki Communications Site sits on the scenic cliffs of Japan’s western coast. Sandwiched between the ocean and the mountains, the site commands a strategic location facilitating the early warning of threats from nations in the region who would seek to do America and Japan harm.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 02:27 Photo ID: 7080961 VIRIN: 220301-A-AD803-504 Resolution: 3946x2590 Size: 4.45 MB Location: KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JP Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kyogamisaki Communications Site [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.