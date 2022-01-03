Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kyogamisaki Communications Site [Image 2 of 3]

    Kyogamisaki Communications Site

    KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    The Kyogamisaki Communications Site sits on the scenic cliffs of Japan’s western coast. Sandwiched between the ocean and the mountains, the site commands a strategic location facilitating the early warning of threats from nations in the region who would seek to do America and Japan harm.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7080961
    VIRIN: 220301-A-AD803-504
    Resolution: 3946x2590
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JP
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kyogamisaki Communications Site [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missile
    Japan
    USACE
    Radar
