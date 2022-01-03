The Kyogamisaki Communications Site sits on the scenic cliffs of Japan’s western coast. Sandwiched between the ocean and the mountains, the site commands a strategic location facilitating the early warning of threats from nations in the region who would seek to do America and Japan harm.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 02:27
|Photo ID:
|7080961
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-AD803-504
|Resolution:
|3946x2590
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|KYOTANGO CITY, KYOTO, JP
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kyogamisaki Communications Site [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kyogamisaki Communications Site: Knife Edge of Freedom
