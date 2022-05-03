Child poses for photo at local swimming event on Fort Riley, KS. March 5, 2022.
A young boy poses for a photo before sliding down to his father in the pool. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Kenneth S Barnet)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 00:30
|Photo ID:
|7080933
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-HY986-1757
|Resolution:
|3657x4480
|Size:
|1012.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley hosts regular family-friendly open swim [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
