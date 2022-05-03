Mother and daughter prepare to get in the water at local swimming event at Eyster Pool on Fort Riley, KS. March 2022.



Soldiers, civilians and families all attend a pool event on post. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Kenneth S Barnet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 00:30 Photo ID: 7080930 VIRIN: 220305-A-HY986-1753 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.39 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley hosts regular family-friendly open swim [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.