Soldiers son learns to swim at Eyster Pool on Fort Riley, KS. March 2022
A young boy swims on his own after jumping in to the water. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Kenneth S Barnet)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 00:30
|Photo ID:
|7080931
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-HY986-1754
|Resolution:
|4876x3967
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley hosts regular family-friendly open swim [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT