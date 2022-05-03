Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Man the Boat Deck [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Man the Boat Deck

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2022) – Sailors practice launching the rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78, Mar. 5, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Photo ID: 7080591
    VIRIN: 220305-N-GW139-1186
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Man the Boat Deck [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Small Boat Operations
    Atlantic Ocean
    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

