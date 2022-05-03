USS Porter (DDG 78) Man the Boat Deck

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2022) – Deck department Sailors practice launching the rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78, Mar. 5, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

