U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Wright delivers a commander's call

U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Wright, commander of the 175th Wing Maintenance Group, gives an award to Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Golabiewski, maintainer assigned to the 175th Wing, outside the maintenance hangar at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, March 6, 2022. Golabiewski received the award for outstanding senior non commissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Alexandra Huettner)

