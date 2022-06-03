Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Wright delivers a commander's call

    U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Wright delivers a commander's call

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Wright, commander of the 175th Wing Maintenance Group, delivers a commander’s call outside the maintenance hangar at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, March 6, 2022. Wright recently assumed the position of group commander and was delivering his first commander’s call. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Alexandra Huettner)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7080558
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-AH104-2014
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    MDNG

