U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Wright delivers a commander's call

U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Wright, commander of the 175th Wing Maintenance Group, gives an award to Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bellmyer, maintainer assigned to the 175th Wing, outside the maintenance hangar at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, March 6, 2022. Bellmyer received the award for outstanding non commissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Alexandra Huettner)

