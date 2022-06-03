March 6th, 2022 - Spring has sprung at the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Trees begin to blossom with the sunrise over the Smoky Mountains, behind the flight line in the distance.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7080489
|VIRIN:
|220306-Z-GX596-013
|Resolution:
|5439x3631
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring Sunrise over the Smoky Mountains [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
