    Spring Sunrise over the Smoky Mountains

    Spring Sunrise over the Smoky Mountains

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    March 6th, 2022 - Spring has sprung at the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Trees begin to blossom with the sunrise over the Smoky Mountains, behind the flight line in the distance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Sunrise over the Smoky Mountains [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    134th ARW

