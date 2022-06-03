Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Park Sunrise [Image 2 of 3]

    Air Park Sunrise

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    March 6, 2022 - the sun rises on another beautiful Air Force day at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Airmen head to their duty station, passing the 134th ARW Airpark on their way.

    Air National Guard
    Knoxville
    Tennessee
    McGhee Tyson
    134th ARW

