514th Commander Trains Casualty Care

Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen, from right to left, Col. William H. Gutermuth, the 514th Air Mobility Wing commander, Tech. Sgt. Devin Mayo, a 514th AMW equal opportunity specialist, and Sr. Amn. Brian Murphy, an aerial porter with the 88th Aerial Port Squadron, 514th AMW, practice tourniquet application at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 5, 2022. The Airman participated in a program Tactical Combat Casualty Care course designed to provide members who are not normally involved in combat environments the skills to survive and care for casualties in the event they are under attack or suffer from a major accident.

