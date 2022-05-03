Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen Tech. Sgt. Devin Mayo, a 514th Air Mobility Wing equal opportunity specialist, and Col. William H. Gutermuth, the 514th AMW commander, practice wound packing techniques at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 5, 2022. The Airman participated in a program Tactical Combat Casualty Care course designed to provide members who are not normally involved in combat environments the skills to survive and care for casualties in the event they are under attack or suffer from a major accident.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 09:13 Photo ID: 7079935 VIRIN: 220305-F-DV652-1022 Resolution: 5089x3393 Size: 4.25 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 514th Commander Trains Casualty Care [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.