    514th Commander Trains Casualty Care [Image 3 of 3]

    514th Commander Trains Casualty Care

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen Tech. Sgt. Devin Mayo, a 514th Air Mobility Wing equal opportunity specialist, and Col. William H. Gutermuth, the 514th AMW commander, practice wound packing techniques at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 5, 2022. The Airman participated in a program Tactical Combat Casualty Care course designed to provide members who are not normally involved in combat environments the skills to survive and care for casualties in the event they are under attack or suffer from a major accident.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 09:13
    Photo ID: 7079935
    VIRIN: 220305-F-DV652-1022
    Resolution: 5089x3393
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 514th Commander Trains Casualty Care [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    AFRC
    JBMDL
    514 AMW

