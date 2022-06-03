Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROU, U.S. flight in honor of fallen Romanians [Image 4 of 5]

    ROU, U.S. flight in honor of fallen Romanians

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Romanian Air Force members from the 86th Air Base, Romania, salute during a funeral service held for a fallen Romanian military member in Bucharest on March 6, 2022. The service honored one of the eight lives that were lost during two aircraft accidents on March 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

