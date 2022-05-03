ROU, U.S. flight in honor of fallen Romanians

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, alongside Romanian Air Force F-16s, fly in formation during a memorial flight over the city of Constanta, Romania, March 5, 2022. The flight's purpose honored the lives of the Romanian military members lost in the line of duty on March 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022
Location: CONSTANTA, RO