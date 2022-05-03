Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROU, U.S. flight in honor of fallen Romanians [Image 2 of 5]

    ROU, U.S. flight in honor of fallen Romanians

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, alongside Romanian Air Force F-16s, fly in formation during a memorial flight over the city of Constanta, Romania, March 5, 2022. The flight's purpose honored the lives of the Romanian military members lost in the line of duty on March 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 07:17
    Photo ID: 7079862
    VIRIN: 220305-F-FW957-1000
    Resolution: 5537x3691
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROU, U.S. flight in honor of fallen Romanians [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

