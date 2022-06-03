ROU, U.S. flight in honor of fallen Romanians

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, alongside Romanian Air Force F-16s, fly in formation during a memorial flight over the city of Bucharest, Romania, March 6, 2022. The memorial flight showed solidarity and strength of partnership during a moment of remembrance for the eight Romanian military members who lost their lives in a recent aircraft accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
