MCRD San Diego Centennial

U.S. Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., march in formation during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. The event commemorates the founding of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1921, and consisted of performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Command Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US