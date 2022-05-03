MCRD San Diego Centennial

U.S. Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., march in formation during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. MCRD San Diego celebrated the 100th anniversary of its commissioning by highlighting the Depot’s history and legacy with the assistance of the Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment. The Battle Color Detachment is comprised of three ceremonial units from Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.; the U.S. Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US