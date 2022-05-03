Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD San Diego Centennial [Image 2 of 11]

    MCRD San Diego Centennial

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., march in formation during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. The event commemorates the founding of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1921, and consisted of performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Command Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 20:19
    Photo ID: 7079643
    VIRIN: 220305-M-HX572-1072
    Resolution: 4543x3029
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD San Diego Centennial [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial
    MCRD San Diego Centennial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT