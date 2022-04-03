Alert crew members sprint toward a 126th Air Refueling Wing, KC-135 during Exercise Worthy Phoenix at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., March 4, 2022. Exercise Worthy Phoenix is an Air Mobility Command-sponsored exercise designed to provide select mobility air refueling forces a robust training opportunity to hone nuclear readiness and strategic deterrent capabilities through tailored field training activities.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7079575
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-JI514-0020
|Resolution:
|3849x2564
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 126th ARW Participates in Exercise Worthy Phoenix [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT