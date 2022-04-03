Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th ARW Participates in Exercise Worthy Phoenix [Image 4 of 7]

    126th ARW Participates in Exercise Worthy Phoenix

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cesaron White 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Alert crew retrieves his wingman’s flight cap after it falls while running to an awaiting 126th Air Refueling Wing, KC-135 during Exercise Worthy Phoenix at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., March 4, 2022. Exercise Worthy Phoenix is an Air Mobility Command-sponsored exercise designed to provide select mobility air refueling forces a robust training opportunity to hone nuclear readiness and strategic deterrent capabilities through tailored field training activities.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:02
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    126ARW

