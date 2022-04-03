126th Air Refueling Wing air crew leave the alert facility in response to a klaxon during Exercise Worthy Phoenix March 4, 2022, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Exercise Worthy Phoenix is an Air Mobility Command-sponsored exercise designed to provide select mobility air refueling forces a robust training opportunity to hone nuclear readiness and strategic deterrent capabilities through tailored field training activities.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7079579
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-JI514-0001
|Resolution:
|2835x1595
|Size:
|610.9 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 126th ARW Participates in Exercise Worthy Phoenix [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT