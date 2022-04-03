126th ARW Participates in Exercise Worthy Phoenix

126th Air Refueling Wing air crew leave the alert facility in response to a klaxon during Exercise Worthy Phoenix March 4, 2022, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Exercise Worthy Phoenix is an Air Mobility Command-sponsored exercise designed to provide select mobility air refueling forces a robust training opportunity to hone nuclear readiness and strategic deterrent capabilities through tailored field training activities.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US