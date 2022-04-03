Cobra Gold 2022 Closing Ceremony

Leaders from multinational forces participate in the closing ceremony of exercise Cobra Gold 2022, at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2022.



CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett)

