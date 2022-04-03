Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2022 Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Cobra Gold 2022 Closing Ceremony

    THAILAND

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Royal Thai Navy Vice Adm. Nattapong Ketsomboon, Cobra Gold Multinational Force commander, receives a gift from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Ellis, CGMNF deputy commander, during the closing ceremony of exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2022.

    CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7079234
    VIRIN: 220304-M-FS141-0005
    Resolution: 4170x2780
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2022 Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Closing
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand

