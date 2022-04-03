Cobra Gold 2022 Closing Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Ellis, Cobra Gold Multinational Force deputy commander, during the closing ceremony of exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2022.



Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett)

