U.S. Army Col. Eric Dennis (left), Royal Thai Air Force Group Capt. Nattavat Duangsungnaen (Center), and Deputy Governor of Saraburi Province Akeporn Juisomrad (right) cut the ribbon during the dedication ceremony of Ban Nong Makha school as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Saraburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, March 3, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 05:34 Photo ID: 7079223 VIRIN: 220302-A-XA372-0008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.93 MB Location: SARABURI, SARABURI PROVINCE, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold closes out with dedication ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.