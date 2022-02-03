Cobra Gold closes out with dedication ceremony

Akeporn Juisomrad (center), the Deputy Governor of Saraburi Province, greets members of the Ban Nong Makha school during his entrance to the school dedication ceremony as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Saraburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, March 3, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: SARABURI, SARABURI PROVINCE, TH