    Cobra Gold closes out with dedication ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

    Cobra Gold closes out with dedication ceremony

    SARABURI, SARABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Prapassorn Sorrasit (left) and Rianta Thapet (right), Ban Nong Makha school teachers, prepare lunch meals for guests of the dedication ceremony as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Saraburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, March 3, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022
    Location: SARABURI, SARABURI PROVINCE, TH
