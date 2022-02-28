Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Submarine School

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday observes a high-fidelity training evolution in a Naval Submarine School attack center with Capt. Eric M. Sager, commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School. Gilday and Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District, visited the Naval Submarine Base New London waterfront and Naval Submarine School after touring nearby General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard submarine construction facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

