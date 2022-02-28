Congressman Joe Courtney Visits Naval Submarine School

Capt. Jason Deichler, Naval Submarine School (NSS) director of training, discusses a high-fidelity training evolution in an NSS attack center with Congressman Joe Courtney, of Connecticut’s 2nd District during a tour onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on February 28, 2022. Courtney and Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday visited the Naval Submarine Base New London waterfront and Naval Submarine School after touring nearby General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard submarine construction facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

