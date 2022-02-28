Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Submarine School [Image 2 of 3]

    Chief of Naval Operations Visits Naval Submarine School

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday observes a high-fidelity training evolution in a Naval Submarine School attack center with Capt. Eric M. Sager, commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School. Gilday and Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District, visited the Naval Submarine Base New London waterfront and Naval Submarine School after touring nearby General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard submarine construction facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    NETC
    Navy
    CNO
    Submarine

