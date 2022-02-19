SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Aaron Ledesma (right), from Castroville, Texas, helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Maurice Ross (left), from Columbus, Ohio don flash gear during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 21:51 Photo ID: 7078990 VIRIN: 220219-N-CD453-1028 Resolution: 5509x4480 Size: 6.93 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct a Damage Control Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.