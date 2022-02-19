Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct a Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 8]

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct a Damage Control Drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Aaron Ledesma (right), from Castroville, Texas, helps Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Maurice Ross (left), from Columbus, Ohio don flash gear during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct a Damage Control Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF 70
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

