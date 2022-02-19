SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dylan Edwards, from New Braunfels, Texas, mans a fire extinguisher during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 21:51
|Photo ID:
|7078993
|VIRIN:
|220219-N-CD453-1097
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct a Damage Control Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS
