Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct a Damage Control Drill

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dylan Edwards, from New Braunfels, Texas, mans a fire extinguisher during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

