Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Stand Watch While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18,2022) Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Alayis Vicens, from Lorain, Ohio, looks for surface contacts on the bridge wing as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts routine underway operations. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP