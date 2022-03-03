Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, arrives for Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 3, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:47
    Photo ID: 7078810
    VIRIN: 220303-F-UT528-0473
    Resolution: 3910x2602
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power [Image 3 of 3], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

