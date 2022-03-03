An F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, arrives for Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 3, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 18:47
|Photo ID:
|7078810
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-UT528-0473
|Resolution:
|3910x2602
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power
