    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA, assigned to the Royal Saudi Air Force Weapons School, lands in preparation of Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 1, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter-air, offensive counter-air suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-to-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:47
    Photo ID: 7078808
    VIRIN: 220301-F-UT528-1002
    Resolution: 4447x2828
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power [Image 3 of 3], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Singapore
    Airpower
    readiness
    Global Reach
    lethality
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    USAFWC
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Join Operations
    F-15SA Advanced Fighter Aircraft
    Red Flag 22-2

