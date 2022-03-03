Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power [Image 2 of 3]

    Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, arrives for Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 3, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power [Image 3 of 3], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

