Red Flag 22-2 showcases integration of Air Power

A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, arrives for Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 3, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US