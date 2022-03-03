Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training

U.S Air Force Airmen with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), Wyoming Air National Guard, the 139th AES, New York Air National Guard, and the 167th AES, West Virginia Air National Guard, transport an exercise participant via litter onto a KC-135 Stratotanker during a medical evacuation simulation as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

