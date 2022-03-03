Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty, with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), Wyoming Air National Guard, trains on donning an oxygen mask during a midflight emergency simulation onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7078822
    VIRIN: 220303-A-FC392-1207
    Resolution: 4060x3485
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

