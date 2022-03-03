Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty, with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), Wyoming Air National Guard, trains on donning an oxygen mask during a midflight emergency simulation onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022, by SGT Kyle Odum