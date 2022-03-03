Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, with the 168th Air Refueling Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, pilot a KC-135 Stratotanker during a midflight-medical emergency simulation as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:43
    Photo ID: 7078825
    VIRIN: 220303-A-FC392-1210
    Resolution: 3413x3182
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 KC-135 Stratotanker Medical Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

