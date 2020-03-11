Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDR Courtney Stringham and Kenneth Booth bump elbows at NAVFAC Washington HQ

    CDR Courtney Stringham and Kenneth Booth bump elbows at NAVFAC Washington HQ

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Cmdr. Courtney Stringham (left) and Ken Booth (right) bumps elbows after an award ceremony at NAVFAC Washington headquarters in Washington D.C.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Location: DC, US
    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

