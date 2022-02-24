Kenneth M. Booth (right), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington Business Director, receives a plaque in recognition of his honorable career from Capt. Eric J. Hawn (left), NAVFAC Washington commanding officer, at a ceremony in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7078257
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-HG124-1003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|OLYPHANT, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kenneth M. Booth, NAVFAC Washington Business Director Honored in Retirement [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Business Director Honored in Retirement
LEAVE A COMMENT