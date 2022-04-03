NAVFAC Washington Business Director Honored in Retirement

WASHINGTON - Kenneth M. Booth, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington Business Director, retired Feb. 25 after 34 years of federal government service. Previous to his nine years of service as Business Director, he served NAVFAC Washington as Business Line Coordinator for the Public Works Business Line, Supervisory General Engineer in the Capital Improvements Business Line, and Supervisory Environmental Engineer in the Environmental Business Line. In 2004, he also saw the establishment of NAVFAC Washington after the consolidation of Engineering Facilities Activities Chesapeake and Public Works Command Washington assets.



Booth displayed inspirational leadership and continuously employed the highest degree of professional knowledge and commitment while navigating the command through numerous complex organizational and financial challenges. In 2021, he earned his second Meritorious Civilian Service Award in recognition for his exceptional work.



Booth noted that the NAVFAC Washington team made a tremendous impact on the support provided to the field offices and supported commands. “We have real professionals who make a difference,” said Booth.



James Palumbo, NAVFAC Washington chief information officer, will serve as acting business director. Brian Ciaravino, who previously served NAVFAC Washington as Financial Management Business Line Leader and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the financial and analytics arena, is scheduled to assume the business director position in May, 2022.

