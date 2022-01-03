Pvt. Stanley Rodeski (left) and Pvt. Benjamin Glenn, service members with the Alaska State Defense Force, survey the outskirts of Nome for a domain awareness exercise, Mar. 1. Alaska Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7078211
|VIRIN:
|220301-Z-MK318-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|NOME, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT