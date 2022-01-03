Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 1 of 4]

    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Pvt. Stanley Rodeski (right) and Pvt. Benjamin Glenn, service members with the Alaska State Defense Force, survey the outskirts of Nome for a domain awareness exercise, Mar. 1. Alaska Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nome
    Alaska State Defense Force
    AEP22
    Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

